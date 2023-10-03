Alan Shearer lauds West Ham ace who “gets better and better”

As the holder of the Premier League goals record and now a pundit of some renown, Alan Shearer knows exactly what it takes to be a success in the English top-flight, and so one West Ham ace can be satisfied by the praise showered upon him by the former England captain.

David Moyes’ Hammers side have started the season well and, defeats to Liverpool and Man City notwithstanding, can be happy with the standard of their performances.

Even in the two defeats the east Londoners held their own for long periods, and on another day might have earned at least a point from either game.

Each player has played their part so far in 2023/24, with perhaps one standing head and shoulders above his team-mates.

According to WhoScored, Jarrod Bowen has scored five goals in his seven Premier League games so far, and Shearer has paid tribute.

Naming the striker in his Premier League Team of the Week, Shearer noted; “He just gets better and better with time. Another goal and a top performance.”

Moyes will be hoping that Bowen doesn’t out grow the east Londoners over the course of the season.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Gabriel Jesus at it again in the Champions League with clinical strike to give Arsenal the lead West Ham and Tottenham interested in signing Bundesliga topscorer Crystal Palace hit with major blow as star suffers hamstring injury

If he continues with his current form, it’s a fair bet that some of the Premier League’s ‘bigger’ clubs, with respect to the Hammers, will come calling.

To enhance his England chances, Bowen might then feel that such a move will need to be made.