Exclusive: Clubs want a “try before you buy” period when it comes to Jadon Sancho transfer

The Jadon Sancho situation at Man United is yet to be resolved and the winger will remain frozen out until he apologises to his manager Erik ten Hag.

It has been nearly a month since Man United were defeated by Arsenal, the fixture that led to Sancho being banned from being around the Manchester club’s first team, and the longer it goes on, the more likely it is that the winger leaves Old Trafford in January.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, journalist Ben Jacobs states there is a very real chance that this will happen and a fee could be somewhere in the region of £50m. The Englishman wants to stay in Europe but clubs have their reservations about signing the 23-year-old.

Ideally, Sancho would love to return to Borussia Dortmund and has been in contact with manager Edin Terzic over a move. As it stands, a return is difficult but not impossible, says Jacobs. The Bundesliga club know the 23-year-old well and some of the problems surfacing at Manchester now were apparent during his spell in Germany as well.

However, the winger excelled at the German club; yet, some senior figures at Dortmund aren’t so sure about bringing him back, at least on a permanent deal.

Another club that could move for Sancho is Roma and if they advance talks, they would ideally prefer a loan. Jacobs states that those looking at the Man United star almost want a ‘try before you buy’ period to be sure they are getting the right character as well as footballer following this current saga at Old Trafford.