Liverpool keeping tabs on Brazilian defensive prodigy

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the São Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo.

The 19-year-old central defender is highly rated in Brazil and he played a key role in their recent COPA do Brasil triumph.

A report from 90 Min claims that other European clubs are keeping tabs on the talented young defender as well. The Brazilian under-20 international has the potential to develop into a top-class defender and he could be a key player for Liverpool in the years to come.

The Reds could certainly use a defender in their ranks and the Brazilian would be a solid long-term investment. Liverpool need to find upgrades on players like Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. Both players were quite underwhelming last season and Matip in particular is in the twilight stages of his career.

Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the only reliable defenders at the club right now and Jurgen Klopp should prioritise the signing of a talented young central defender.

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on his development and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an offer to sign the player during the January transfer window. His current contract runs out in 2026 and the player might be keen on a new adventure soon.

The opportunity to join a European powerhouse like Liverpool will be an attractive option for the 19-year-old and it remains to be seen where he ends up.