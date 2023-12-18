Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on the Brazilian defender Lucas Beraldo.

A report from Fichajes claims that the 20-year-old Brazilian defender has generated interest from the two Premier League clubs with his performances for São Paulo.

It will be interesting to see if the two English clubs decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks. Beraldo has a contract with the Brazilian club until December 2028 and they are under no pressure to cash in on him. He is likely to cost the premium if the two clubs decide to make a move for him in January.

It is no surprise that Liverpool are looking to bring in a quality central defender. Joel Matip will be out of contract in the summer and they will need to replace him adequately. Beraldo would be a solid, long-term investment for them and they could help the Brazilian develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, they are looking to bring in a talented young defender who can partner William Saliba at the heart of the defence for the foreseeable future. Arsenal have put together a formidable young squad and a move for Beraldo is hardly a surprise.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club can be hard to turn down and the 20-year-old could be attracted to the idea of playing for the biggest clubs in the world.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have a proven track record of nurturing talented young players into established first-team stars. Beraldo will certainly fancy his chances of doing well in England if he joins either of them.