Opinion: Man United are pathetic this season with class clown Andre Onana the worst of the lot

What an embarrassment Man United players are to the shirt and to their supporters, and losing to Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday was notable for a few reasons.

It was the first time that the Turkish giants had won a match in European football’s premier competition in five years, and their first away win in Europe in 17 attempts.

Five defeats in their last seven games in all competitions also doesn’t make for good reading for Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman had hung his hat on his goalkeeper from Ajax, Andre Onana, being the man to help stop the rot at the back, but on current form, he looks a more error prone custodian than David De Gea was before him.

His pass out to Casemiro which led to the Brazilian’s red card and the subsequent penalty was unbelievable at this level.

Though he may have got away with it as Mauro Icardi missed the subsequent spot-kick, justice was served not long afterwards as Icardi chipped home the winner.

Onana’s nerves are a clear factor in his defence being the Achilles heel of this United side who, when they played to Rasmus Hojlund’s strengths, looked half decent.

Now they sit at the bottom of Group A, six points behind group leaders, Bayern Munich, and four behind Galatasaray.

If they don’t win both of their upcoming matches against Copenhagen, they may as well kiss their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages goodbye.