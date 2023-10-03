West Ham United could be one of the clubs to benefit from new Champions League rules which are set to be discussed in upcoming UEFA meetings.

The Hammers showed their European credentials last season as they won the Europa Conference League, and they’re now playing in the Europa League.

There has long been talk, however, of the introduction of a Super League, and the Champions League format will also be changing a lot next season.

According to El Pais, this could benefit West Ham as the number of teams is going to be expanded, and could be once again in 2027 as well.

This potentially looks like it would give the east Londoners a place in a second tier of European competition, giving them the opportunity to challenge for promotion to the Champions League.