West Ham likely to be among transfer suitors for Arsenal attacker this January

West Ham United are reportedly likely to be among the transfer suitors for Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe if he ends up making a move this January.

The 23-year-old has struggled for playing time at the Emirates Stadium for a while now, with fitness issues holding him back last season, while he now faces more competition for his place in the side.

According to Football Insider, there could be a lot of interest in Smith Rowe if his situation doesn’t improve by January, with West Ham mentioned as being among the clubs interested in him.

One imagines the Hammers would definitely take a talent like Smith Rowe in their squad, with the England international surely having the potential to shine at a mid-table Premier League club if given the chance.

Some Arsenal fans will even feel Smith Rowe is good enough to be starting ahead of struggling stars like Kai Havertz or Fabio Vieira, but it’s just not happening for him at the moment.

This surely can’t go on for much longer or Smith Rowe risks wasting a very promising career, so a switch to the London Stadium could be an ideal next step.

