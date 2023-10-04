The latest on Erik ten Hag’s position at Manchester United after awful run

Erik ten Hag reportedly remains safe as Manchester United manager for the time being, despite the team’s awful run of form at the start of this season.

The Red Devils have lost six out of their ten games in all competitions so far this season, and have just suffered back-to-back defeats at Old Trafford, in the Premier League against Crystal Palace, and in last night’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

Still, according to the Guardian, there is no plan to make a change at the moment, with the Man Utd board seemingly ready to carry on being patient with Ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician did not inherit an easy job when he joined last season, and there is clearly still plenty of work to do to get this club back to where it used to be in the Sir Alex Ferguson years.

United have been through a number of different managers since Ferguson, and it remains to be seen if making another change right now is really what they need.

A period of stability could be useful, and it’s worth remembering that Ten Hag’s side have also been unfortunate with a long list of injuries so far this season.