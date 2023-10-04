Video: Newcastle destroying PSG as Longstaff adds a third thanks to terrible goalkeeping

Newcastle are in dreamland at St James’ Park as the Magpies are hammering PSG 3-0 after Sean Longstaff added a third for Eddie Howe’s men. 

The home side took the lead in the match after 17 minutes as Miguel Almiron pounced on a Marquinhos mistake to give the Magpies the advantage. 22 minutes later, Burn produced the moment of his career as the defender headed in a second for his boyhood club.

A third has now been added early in the second half as Sean Longstaff struck a ball straight at Donnarumma in the PSG goal. However, the Italian made a mess of the situation and let the ball go straight through him as the Premier League club should now have all three points.

