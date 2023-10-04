West Ham have no desire to open contract talks with David Moyes

Given that David Moyes was the mastermind behind West Ham winning their first major trophy in 43 years, after their wonderful Europa Conference League victory over Fiorentina, you’d have thought that the Hammers board would want to tie down their manager to a new deal as quickly as possible.

The Scot, at one point, did look like he might be on his last legs at the club but, to his immense credit, he got the team playing again at a crucial moment in the 2022/23 season and, ultimately, ended it in the best way possible.

Whilst one can’t always dine out on past glories and you’re only as good as your last game, Moyes has still managed to get the east Londoners into Europe for the last three seasons running.

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham star out of action for three months after suffering knee injury in training Midfielder shining at his new club since leaving West Ham FIFA set to make shock announcement regarding host of 2030 World Cup to celebrate 100th anniversary

It’s arguable that he’s deserved to have his contract extended but according to the Daily Mail, the club have no intention of entering into talks for one.

At least not now.

Moyes contract runs out at the end of the current campaign, and the outlet are reporting that the club won’t be dealing with whether to extend it or not until the season has finished.

By then it may be too late as, if Moyes no longer feels wanted, he may already have decided to move on to pastures new and that could leave the Hammers high and dry.