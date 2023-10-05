Arsenal attacker could leave club if Premier League rival is signed

The January transfer window could see one-in-one-out for Arsenal.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Gunners have Wolverhampton Wanderer’s Pedro Neto on their mid-season radar.

Although the Londoners are unlikely to be the only club interested in the in-form winger, the fact the Portugal international has ambitions of moving to a side competing for silverware, Arsenal will fancy their chances of winning the race for his signature.

However, while Neto’s future remains uncertain, so does Emile Smith Rowe’s.

The young attacker has struggled for playing time in recent seasons. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are both well ahead of the Englishman, and despite recent injuries nudging him higher up the list, the 23-year-old has still found minutes hard to come by.

Consequently, even though he is thought to be happy at the Emirates, there is genuine concern over his lack of playing time and that, according to these latest reports, could prompt both him and the club, to work on a January transfer.

Although clubs have yet to be credited with having an interest in the Gunners’ number 10, it is expected that the most serious and genuine approaches could come from sides in the Premier League.