Newcastle fans loving what Hugo Ekitike posted on social media during PSG game

Newcastle United fans would have absolutely loved what Hugo Ekitike posted on his social media before the end of last night’s game against PSG.

The young striker snubbed a move to St. James’ Park in favour of joining Luis Enrquie’s PSG.

However, despite opting against a move to the northeast, fans have been quick to remind the striker why he may regret that decision.

Not only did the Magpies thump PSG 4-1 during last night’s blockbuster Champions League group game, but Ekitike was forced to watch on from home.

The former Stade Reims forward posted a photo of his television showing the game on his social media with blue and red emojis.

After being frozen out following what looks to be a failed transfer earlier in the summer, the young hitman, who could have been on the pitch last night, had no choice but to watch on from a distance.

Gutted.