West Ham break unbeaten record for English clubs in Europe with 2-1 win at Freiburg

David Moyes had his doubters at West Ham, but there’s no doubt that in Europe the Hammers are becoming a real force.

In 2023/24 they’ve also been doing well domestically, beaten only by Liverpool and Man City to date.

For so long the east Londoners have been the capital’s ‘sleeping giant,’ though that’s not a label you’d put on them at present.

The Europa Conference League title win last season has put them up a notch, and lest we forget that in the previous season, the Hammers made it all the way to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

With their 2-1 win over Freiburg on Wednesday night in European football’s secondary competition, Moyes’ side set an impressive record which has stood since the early 1970s and will arguably take some while to better.

Not to mention that the record can still be extended.

The record in question is the most games unbeaten for an English side in European competition, which was jointly held by Don Revie’s Leeds side from the late 1960s and Bill Nicholson’s Tottenham side from the early 1970s per RTE.

Both of those brilliant sides had managed 16 games unbeaten, but the record is now solely West Ham’s and it stands at 17… and counting.

It should also be remembered that Moyes is out of contract in the summer so the Hammers board should get a move on if they want to tie him down.