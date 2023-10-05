West Ham team news: Zouma and Benrahma benched as Mavropanos and Kudus start

David Moyes’ West Ham side travel to Freiburg on Thursday evening for the chance to establish dominance at the top of the Europa League’s Group A.

Both sides are currently on three points after winning their respective openers, and will want to have the ability to dictate things from this point in terms of who they can rest, who they should bring in for future group games etc.

The Germans are currently eighth in the Bundesliga with 10 points and having won three of their six matches. Only seven goals scored and 10 conceded hints at their issues, and a strong Hammers side could look to exploit their weaknesses.

More Stories / Latest News Major Tottenham star could play against Luton despite not being 100 percent fit Inside Spain: Breaking down the Barcelona bribery case, injury crises and Jude Bellingham reigns supreme Rebecca Loos claim of proof regarding David Beckham affair resurfaces as Netflix documentary is released

Having willing runners is imperative at a club like West Ham and, thankfully, in players such as Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen, Moyes has just that. The latter, who can also celebrate an England call up, will lead the line on Thursday too.

He’ll be joined by Kudus and a creative midfield of Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta and James Ward-Prowse.

Edson Alvarez will station himself in front of a solid back four of Vladimir Coufal, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos, whilst Lukasz Fabianski will be between the sticks.

Ahead of what’s expected to be a difficult Premier League assignment against Newcastle at the weekend, Moyes and his side could do with a positive result.