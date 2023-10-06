West Ham United recently picked up a narrow win over Freiburg in the Europa League.

While most of the players impressed with their performances away to the German club, Said Benrahma put on a concerning display for the Hammers.

The Algerian seems to have dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of players like Mohammed Kudus. His role has been reduced to that of a substitute in recent weeks. The Algerian international was brought on as a substitute in the final ten minutes of the game and he was lacking in motivation and effort during his time on the pitch.

It is evident that the player is demotivated due to the lack of regular playing time. Benrahma was a regular starter for West Ham last season and he helped them win the UEFA Europa Conference league.

There is no doubt that he is good enough to start for most Premier League clubs, and it remains to be seen whether David Moyes is willing to give him more opportunities in the coming weeks.

West Ham will need their top players to do well if they want to push for European qualification next season as well. Getting the best out of Benrahma should be a priority for them.