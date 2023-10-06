Andre Onana set to make a big decision that will directly affect Man United

It’s fair to say that Andre Onana’s start to life at Man United hasn’t gone as well as he and manager, Erik ten Hag, might’ve hoped.

The Cameroonian custodian has made a number of howlers that his predecessor, David de Gea, would’ve been castigated for, and it’s little wonder his performances are already under the microscope.

For every club at any level of the game, having a confident and commanding goalkeeper behind you is imperative for the defence to feel at ease.

In Onana’s case, his consistent mistakes are clearly having the opposite effect on his back four. It’s not that no one can see what the 27-year-old is trying to achieve, the issue appears to be in his execution.

Given ten Hag’s other issues in terms of player revolts (Jadon Sancho) and results, he needs a player who he hung his hat on to deliver the goods.

With the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) just around the corner, there’s a prospect of Onana missing up to a month of the season too.

However, according to ESPN, the player is reluctant to play for Cameroon and has a preference to stay with United and work harder to get things right.

That’s an attitude that will surely go down well with the Old Trafford faithful and buy him some much-needed time.