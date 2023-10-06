Jadon Sancho only wants to join one club in January as Man United impasse continues

Although the transfer window doesn’t open for almost another three months, it seems almost certain that Jadon Sancho will be on the move.

His situation at Man United hasn’t improved since Erik ten Hag removed him from the first-team environment and, with no sign of the player wanting to apologise to his manager or team-mates – a simple act that’s believed to be the first step in any reconciliation – then the only option for all concerned is that the 23-year-old leaves the club.

Much was expected of the England international when he moved from Borussia Dortmund but he’s never really hit the heights.

Perhaps the weight of expectation has sat heavily on his shoulders given that it’s believed ten Hag allowed him time out of the club to address his mental health.

Whatever the whys and wherefores behind Sancho’s continued loss of form, that doesn’t excuse his insolence towards his employers.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool leading the race to sign 22-year-old Frenchman, two other PL clubs keen PSG player with Barcelona past could return to Catalans despite Man City interest Man City’s Erling Haaland decision has repercussions for Real Madrid

It’s a wonder that any club would want a player with such an attitude within their ranks, but it appears that Sancho is banking on a return to Borussia Dortmund.

According to 90Min, the Bundesliga giants are the only club he wants to play for at this point, but whether they will be prepared to shell out a decent chunk of their transfer spend on a player whose reputation is on the floor is another question entirely.