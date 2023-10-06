Jamie Carragher makes surprising Arsenal versus Man City prediction

Jamie Carragher has backed Arsenal to beat Manchester City this weekend despite their abysmal record against the Premier League champions.

The Gunners haven’t been able to beat their opponents in any of their previous 12 Premier League encounters with their last victory coming in 2015.

Mikel Arteta will hope that he can get one over on his former boss this Sunday when he welcomes Pep Guardiola’s treble winners to the Emirates Stadium.

Both sides have been plagued with injuries and although Arsenal may be missing Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey they will feel like this is the best opportunity to break the losing streak.

Manchester City has been weakened with suspended Rodri and injured Kevin de Bruyne both out of this weekend’s clash.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher backed Arsenal to win the game, citing the absence of Rodri as one of the main reasons why.

“I’m going to go for Arsenal. I think Arsenal just might do it,” he said on Sky Sports.

“With home advantage and Rodri not playing – who’s a huge player for Man City.”

Carragher went on to state that despite being a Liverpool supporter, he wants Arsenal to win so we can get a more entertaining title race.

“Hopefully that will give us a title race between now and the end of the season. I want Liverpool to be involved,” he continued.

“I think we want this title race to go as long as it could possibly go – and last season it did. I thought it was brilliant between Man City and Arsenal.”