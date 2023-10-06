Video: “Man United backs him” – Ten Hag says struggling Red Devils star will be “on fire” soon

This season has been a struggle for Man United’s main man Marcus Rashford but his manager believes this run of form will pass soon.

The England forward has scored just one goal across nine matches in all competions and has been very ineffective on the pitch since the new campaign began. His form has frustrated many United fans and it is miles away from the level he was performing at last season.

This has coincided with the team’s overall struggles, with Man United boss Erik ten Hag believing his run will end soon and that the forward will be “on fire” once he gets one goal.

“It is normal that you are not always at the same level [as last season] and everyone knows the quality of him and also the opposition knows the quality,” the Dutch coach said during his press conference on Friday.

“We have seen the last weeks that he is getting into the good positions, now he is struggling, but that will pass. Everyone at Man United backs him, the whole team is supportive of him and believes in him.

“Strikers when they don’t score, they need a moment, they need one goal and then they step over. It will come. He’s so experienced and when he’s doing the right things and the team is, the momentum will come and he’ll be on fire.”