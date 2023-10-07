Liverpool were linked with a move for the Brazilian midfielder Andre during the summer transfer window.

However, they had a proposal knocked back by Fluminense. According to Jacque Talbot from Anfield Watch, the 22-year-old midfielder dreams of a move to Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether the Reds decide to resurrect their interest in him.

The player was reportedly valued at €25 million during the summer transfer window but it is fair to assume that the asking price could rise because of the increased interest in the player.

Clubs like Fulham and West Ham were keen on signing the midfielder during the summer transfer window as well.

It is no secret that Liverpool are in need of midfield reinforcements and signing a quality defensive midfielder should be a top priority for them.

They failed with the move for Moises Caicedo during the summer transfer window and ended up signing Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart. While Endo could prove to be a good squad player for Liverpool, they need to sign a starter.

However, the Reds need to bring in someone with a higher ceiling and Andre could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition. He could be the ideal partner for Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield.

A move to Anfield would be an exciting next step in the Brazilian’s career as well and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement.