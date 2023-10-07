Erik ten Hag breaks another unwanted record as Man United boss oversees something for the first time ever

Man United’s season continues to go from bad to worse and Saturday’s clash with Brentford has seen Erik ten Hag break another unwanted record as the current group of United players have achieved something for the first time ever.

A goal from Mathias Jensen meant that Brentford went into the halftime break at Old Trafford 1-0 ahead and according to Sky Sports Statto, that was the fourth consecutive Premier League home game in which Man United have trialled at halftime, which has never been done before.

This adds to the other unwanted records broken by Ten Hag and his team this season as it doesn’t look like things are changing at the Manchester club anytime soon.

?First time that Manchester United have been trailing in 4 consecutive PL home games at half time ? ?1-2 v Nott'm Forest, Aug 26 (Won 3-2)

?0-2 v Brighton, Sept 16 (Lost 1-3)

?0-1 v Crystal Palace, Sept 30 (Lost 0-1)

?0-1 v Brentford, today Worry. pic.twitter.com/ZzKxkQEwcY — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 7, 2023

A defeat for Man United on Saturday would see them drop further down the Premier League table and it will up the heat on Ten Hag. The Dutch coach has credit in the bank after what he achieved last season but that will eventually wear thin.

The Man United boss is dealing with numerous external factors but the results have been awful so far this season. Ten Hag will certainly get more time to fix United’s problems but the question is, can he?