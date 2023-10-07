Pochettino paints a very bleak picture regarding the fitness and availability of Chelsea ace

With only eight points to their name so far this season, Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino, will be hoping for a bit of luck against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Luck that has seemingly deserted them on and off the pitch in what’s been a disastrous start to the Argentinian’s tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Despite Todd Boehly having dipped into his wallet to a significant degree again, the problems of last season remain, with the Blues unable to string any sort of winning run together and looking toothless in front of goal.

Their seven goals is the joint third worst in the entire English top-flight, but Poch’s problems aren’t restricted to his misfiring strikers.

More Stories / Latest News Presenter claims he is concerned about Crystal Palace summer signing “Not gone my way” – West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse will focus on Hammers after unbelievable Southgate snub Liverpool linked with 29-year-old title-winning midfielder

According to Premier Injuries, Chelsea have 13 players out injured, the most in the Premier League and something that has to be taken into account when all is said and done.

One of those yet to feature for his new club is former Southampton star, Romeo Lavia.

Just like fellow Chelsea team-mate, Moises Caicedo, Lavia snubbed the advances of Liverpool to sign on in west London, but after injuring himself in one of his first training sessions, he hasn’t been seen since.

His immediate prognosis isn’t any better either.

“Romeo still is not running, so I cannot tell you (when he’ll return),” Pochettino said at his pre-match conference (h/t Goal).

“After the international break he is still not going to be ready.”

It paints a very bleak picture indeed, and it seems that it’ll be some time yet before Chelsea fans will see Lavia in a blue shirt.