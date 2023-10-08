Brighton vs Liverpool team news: Hugely important star returns for the Reds

Brighton host Liverpool on Sunday afternoon as both teams look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after defeats last time out.

Both clubs have made a bright start to their league campaigns with the Seagulls sat in sixth and the Reds in fourth. Sunday’s game at the Amex promises to be an entertaining affair as the two teams are among the most exciting in European football.

Europa League duty was required from both sides midweek with Roberto De Zerbi’s team getting a draw against Marseille, while Liverpool were 2-0 winners over Union Saint-Gilloise.

The home side were hammered 6-1 by Aston Villa last time out and De Zerbi has made six changes from that side at Villa Park with Ferguson, Mitoma, March, Dunk and Veltman the five keeping their spot in the team.

As for Liverpool, the Reds’ last league game was the controversial 2-1 defeat to Tottenham, in which Luis Diaz had a perfectly good goal ruled out for offside.

Klopp said midweek that this game is now out of their minds and the Merseyside club will look to continue their impressive start to the season with a win against a tough Brighton side on Sunday afternoon.

The German coach has made three changes from the defeat in London with Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to the team in place of Joe Gomez, alongside Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez, who replace the suspended Curtis Jones and the injured Cody Gakpo.