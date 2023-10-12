Bayern Munich currently discussing move for £42m Man City star in January

Bayern Munich are considering a move for Man City’s Kalvin Phillips in January as Thomas Tuchel continues to look to add to his midfield.

The German coach has been asking for a new number six since the summer as the Bundesliga club looked into signing players such as Declan Rice. However, Tuchel did not get what he wanted and now the German champions will try again in January.

According to Bayern insider Christian Falk, Kalvin Phillips is one of the candidates currently under discussion at Bayern for the winter transfer window.

The Englishman is getting little to no game time at Man City this season and has struggled at the Premier League champions since making the £42m move from Leeds last summer.

Kalvin Phillips is one of the candidates currently under discussion at Bayern for the winter transfer window. (Source: @CFBayern)

Fabrizio Romano has addressed rumours regarding Phillips in the latest edition of his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, stating that there’s nothing particularly concrete happening at the moment and that he expects a final decision to come closer to January over the England star’s future.

Newcastle are another club linked to the 27-year-old but their plans will also depend on how things go for them in the Champions League group stage.

Phillips’ future is still up in the air but it is clear that there is interest in the player should he decide to leave Man City in January.