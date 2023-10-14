Barcelona interested in signing Premier League talent next summer with Man City part of race

Barcelona reportedly have an interest in Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma and could make a move for the Japanese star next summer.

That is according to Mundo Deportivo, who reports that the Catalan club are looking to strengthen their left flank to match the abundance of talent they have to choose from on their right-hand side. The Brighton star has been one of the best wingers in the Premier League in recent times and his performances have attracted interest from several English clubs.

The Daily Star claimed Man City were one of those interested in the attacker but Pep Guardiola signed Jeremy Doku this summer to fill the gap left by Riyad Mahrez.

Last month, the London World reported that the 26-year-old is about to pen a new long-term deal at Brighton, which will certainly increase his price tag ahead of the next two transfer windows.

The Seagulls will not want to let go of the winger anytime soon but just like this summer, if a huge offer comes in, similar to that of the Moises Caicedo fee, then it will be hard for the Premier League side to say no – although Barcelona will not be able to do this with their financial issues.