Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips during the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old has struggled to live up to the expectations since joining the Premier League champions from Leeds United. His time at Manchester City has been plagued with injuries and he will be looking to get back to his best once again.

Phillips was one of the best defensive midfielders in the league during his time at Leeds United and he could be a quality option for Arsenal if they can help him regain his confidence and sharpness.

The Gunners are reportedly looking to add tenacity and defensive solidity in the middle of the park during the January transfer window and the 27-year-old England international is on the radar as per Fichajes. A fresh start could be ideal for Phillips at this stage of his career and a move to Arsenal could be beneficial.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners follow up on their interest with a concrete offer to sign the player in January.

Manchester City are already lacking in depth when it comes to the central midfield department and they might not be keen on selling the player midway through the season. Manchester City will be competing with Arsenal for the league title this season and they will not want to strengthen a direct rival as well.

Any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Phillips was a key player for club and country before his move to Manchester City and signing him for a reasonable price in the coming months could prove to be a masterstroke from Arsenal, especially if he manages to get back to his best.