Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly decided not to sell Scott McTominay in the January transfer window after his impressive performances in training.

The Scotland international has long been an important part of the Man Utd first-team, even if never quite being an undisputed starter for the club, and there had been some questions about his future recently.

Fabrizio Romano recently explained that McTominay could have left United in the summer, but only for the right offer, with the Red Devils happy to keep him around as a squad player if no one gave them the kind of money they’d be happy with.

According to the Daily Star, it now seems McTominay has impressed in MUFC training and Ten Hag has decided not to let the player go this winter.

McTominay surely has an important role to play at United this season, as he showed with his brilliant recent cameo against Brentford.

The 26-year-old came off the bench and scored twice in stoppage time to give United a 2-1 win over the Bees in a dramatic finish at Old Trafford.