Premier League side fear they will lose star striker to Tottenham in January

Brentford fear that they will lose Ivan Toney in January to Tottenham or another one of the Englishman’s suitors but the West London outfit are prepared for that outcome. 

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Toney is expected to leave the club in January once he returns to action following his long-term ban for breaching the FA’s gambling rules.

The England striker believes he is ready to take the next step in his career after an incredible campaign last season which saw him manage 21 goals and five assists across 35 games in all competitions – including a best-ever return of 20 strikes in the Premier League.

Tottenham are one club ready to move for the Brentford star as Spurs look to replace the goals of Harry Kane who left for Bayern Munich in the summer.

Should Toney leave, the report states that Brentford will move for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who has been in incredible form this season in Germany. The Guinea star has hit 13 goals in the first seven Bundesliga games, five more in the competition than Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

It could be hard for Brentford to lure him away mid-season but if the London club get big money for Toney, then they may use that to tempt Stuttgart to the negotiating table.

