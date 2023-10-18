Chelsea duo train at Cobham ahead of Arsenal clash on Saturday

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that both Reece James and Axel Disasi trained for Chelsea on Wednesday at Cobham.

Mauricio Pochettino will be boosted with the involvement of his club captain Reece James, and central defender Axel Disasi both training ahead of the Arsenal game on Saturday.

James has only played one game for Chelsea this campaign, that being the first game of the season against Liverpool, his return would be a massive boost for the side, and could be exactly what Chelsea need to keep the likes of Gabriel Martinelli quiet.

Axel Disasi has been a key figure for Pochettino and Chelsea so far this season, making 10 appearances in all competitions, playing a total of 900 minutes, and scoring one goal in the Premier League against Liverpool on the opening day.

?? Reece James & Axel Disasi were both involved in Chelsea training session at Cobham on Wednesday. Important news for Mauricio Pochettino ahead of next crucial games. pic.twitter.com/tTzFzSzRAL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 18, 2023

Pochettino will be hoping as his players return from injury that he can start to see his team make progress on and off the field, keeping the squad fit and climbing the table after a rocky start to the season.

Chelsea currently sit 11th in the Premier League, winning three, drawing two and losing three in their opening eight games. They now enter a tricky run of fixtures, where they will have to face the likes of Arsenal, Brentford, Tottenham, Manchester City, Newcastle and Brighton in their next six Premier League games.