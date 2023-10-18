Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto.

A report from 90 Min claims that Liverpool are keen on the 23-year-old attacker and they sent scouts to watch the player in action on Monday night.

Neto was in action for Portugal against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The 23-year-old winger has had an impressive start to the Premier League campaign, scoring once and picking up five assists in eight league matches.

He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Liverpool if they manage to secure his services. The Reds need to add more depth in the wide areas and Neto would be the ideal fit for them. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are the only natural wingers at the club right now.

The Premier League star is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and his versatility could make him an asset for Jurgen Klopp, who prefers tactically and positionally flexible players.

Liverpool winger Salah has been linked with a move away from the club. The Reds have to replace him adequately if he decides to move on at the end of the season. The player will enter the final year of his contract next summer and the Premier League club could look to cash in on him if he does not sign an extension. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer in 2025.

Neto could be an interesting replacement for Salah, but he needs to add more goals to his game. Salah has been a consistent goalscorer for Liverpool and replacing him will not be an easy task.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to make a move for the Portuguese international winger in the coming months.