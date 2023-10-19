Several England stars celebrated EURO 2024 qualification by racking up huge bar tab

Tuesday was another special night for Gareth Southgate’s England squad as the Three Lions secured their passage to EURO 2024 next summer with an impressive victory over Italy.

England went into the match against the Italians at Wembley knowing a point would be enough to secure their place in next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Despite going 1-0 behind, Southgate’s side put in an impressive display to comeback and win 3-1 thanks to a brace from Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford. The Bayern Munich star and Jude Bellingham were two players that were immense on the night and after the match, it was reported that some of England’s stars went on a night out in London to celebrate the result.

James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander Arnold, Jude Bellingham and Luke Shaw were all present at the popular nightspot Tape in Mayfair, London; where it is believed that they congratulated their Real Madrid teammate on his stunning performance before moving to a VIP section.