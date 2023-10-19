Sir Jim Ratcliffe hopes to have Man United deal complete in time for huge moment in the season

It was reported this week that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s proposed deal to buy a minority stake in Manchester United is unlikely to be ratified at Thursday’s board meeting but the British businessman hopes to have everything complete in time for a huge moment in the season.

The INEOS CEO looks to have won the race to get in the door at Man United after the Qataris – led by Sheikh Jassim – withdrew their bid last week as they wanted complete control of the Manchester club but their offer of around £5.5bn was short of the Glazer family’s £6bn asking price.

After initially putting Man United up for sale, the American owners showed their hand throughout the process that they didn’t want to give up the Premier League club just yet and therefore, Sir Jim Ratcliffe saw the minority stake route as the only way in, with plans to fully takeover in the future.

A decision on this has yet to be taken and has been pushed back from Thursday’s board meeting. According to the Mirror, Ratcliffe wants it to go through in time for the January transfer window so he can add to Erik ten Hag’s squad.

? Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hoping his proposed deal to buy a minority stake in Manchester United will go through in time for the January transfer window. (Source: Mirror Football) pic.twitter.com/d7QliyypYo — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 19, 2023

According to Sky Sports, Ratcliffe and his team will take control of Man Utd’s footballing operations and will look to make the Red Devils more competitive on the pitch.

The British businessman will have to deal with the Jadon Sancho situation, as well as bring in talent that can have an instant impact on the current season. The INEOS CEO has big plans for the Manchester club and United fans hope he can eventually get rid of the Glazers.