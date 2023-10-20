Ashworth holds meeting to sign Eddie Howe’s favourite for January 1st

TEAMtalk have suggested that Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth has held meetings over the signing of a key Eddie Howe target for January.

With the recent situation around midfielder Sandro Tonali, Newcastle are said to be openly in the market for another central midfielder, and Manchester City’s out of favour Kalvin Phillips is being linked with a move to St James Park.

The sources claim City would be eager to shift his hefty wages, and a solution shouldn’t be too difficult to find between the two clubs.

Phillips has only managed to make five appearances for City this season, playing a total of 167 minutes of football in the 2023/24 campaign. This move would make sense for all parties, as Manchester City don’t use or need him, Newcastle want a midfielder of his type and Phillips would get to play regular minutes ahead of EURO 2024.

