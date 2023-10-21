Brazilian midfielder Andre has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

The 22-year-old was a target for Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the deal fell through eventually.

It seems that the Premier League clubs have not given up on the Fluminense midfielder and the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United are now keen on him. A report from 90 Min claims that Arsenal have recently scouted the Brazilian defensive midfielder and they could look to sign him during the January transfer window.

Arsenal could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park. Andre could prove to be an upgrade on players like Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny.

He could be the ideal partner for Declan Rice at the heart of Mikel Arteta’s midfield. Arsenal need more quality in their squad if they want to challenge the European elite consistently and someone like Andre could improve them immensely. He will help shield the back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. He will add physicality, defensive cover, and technical ability to the side as well.

Meanwhile, Newcastle need to sign a defensive midfielder if Sandro Tonali is banned for his involvement in a betting scandal. The Brazilian midfielder certainly fits the profile and could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for the Magpies. He could partner his compatriot Bruno Guimaraes at the heart of Eddie Howe’s midfield.