Exclusive: Osimhen situation could be one to watch in 2024 with Chelsea already circling

Just a few months after helping Napoli to their first Serie A title in three decades, star striker Victor Osimhen is still stalling over a new, bumper contract.

It’s likely to have something to do with the club, bizarrely, authorising their social media department to post a meme which effectively made fun of the player.

Though relations seemed to be smoothed over after the furore that erupted in the immediate aftermath of that error of judgment, president Aurelio De Laurentiis offered an explainer as to why Osimhen still hadn’t signed a contract extension and that only appeared to make the situation worse.

‘After the president’s public statement, and in an official statement on their website, the club wanted to clarify that the president’s words were not to be taken as a negative comment,’ Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

‘[…] So, what’s the reality of this situation? Guys, from what I’m hearing it’s true that in August, Napoli presented a very important contract extension proposal to Victor Osimhen. The biggest salary in Napoli’s history was on the table to convince him to extend a contract which expires in the summer of 2025, but the contract extension is absolutely far from being done.’

Though it’s highly unlikely according to Romano that any team will be able to prise the player from the Partnopei in January, it appears as though there could be some movement at the end of the season.

Chelsea are already circling it seems, and Todd Boehly will surely do all he can to bring the player to west London.

If the Blues front men have still struggled in front of goal, such a move would make playing as well as commercial sense.

‘In the summer, it could be a different story. Chelsea are absolutely one of the clubs being kept informed on the situation, and this is very normal because we know they’ve been looking for a new striker for a long time,’ Romano added.

‘Man United are very happy with Rasmus Hojlund in that position now. Osimhen’s situation in general is going to be one to watch in 2024, with Napoli still trying to get the player to extend his contract – and that won’t be easy.’