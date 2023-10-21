Henry Winter urges Gareth Southgate to include Liverpool star in stunning England midfield

Well-respected journalist Henry Winter has urged Gareth Southgate to rethink his England midfield ahead of next year’s European Championship.

A 3-1 victory over holders Italy earlier in the week sealed the Three Lions’ qualification into next summer’s tournament. And with qualification already in the bag, talk has already turned to which 11 players should be included in Southgate’s preferred starting lineup.

Several names are nailed on to make up the country’s match 11, including Bayern Munich’s star striker Harry Kane and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

However, there are still some question marks over which players should make up the manager’s midfield. As briefly mentioned above, Bellingham is nailed on to start, assuming the 20-year-old does not suffer an untimely injury, as is Arsenal’s Declan Rice. Which player will complete the trio is a controversial subject though.

Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips are the favourites to line up alongside Bellingham and Rice but Winter, who is The Times’ chief football writer, believes Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is worth considering.

Taking to his official X account during half-time in Saturday’s Merseyside Derby, Winter said: “Alexander-Arnold is the best passer available to [Gareth] Southgate.

“Rio Ferdinand even described him during Liverpool vs. Everton as the best passer in the Premier League. An England midfield of Rice, Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold would be bold for the Euros (but we know Phillips or Henderson will start).”

