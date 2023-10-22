Video: “Bobby is in a box” – Man City fans sing vile chant about late Man United legend

Manchester City insist they will ban the fans who sang vile chants about the late Sir Bobby Charlton at half time of their clash with Brighton on Saturday.

The Man United legend passed away on Saturday at the age of 86 and tributes have been pouring in ever since for the Englishman. The World Cup winner lived an incredible life and his absence in this world will affect a lot of people over the coming days and weeks.

However, not everyone was respectful on the day of his death, as several Man City fans were recorded signing a vile chant about Charlton. The City fans sang “Bobby is in a box” which appalled the football community across the country and prompted the Manchester club to release a statement.

“Manchester City FC are extremely disappointed to have learned of reports of offensive chanting from a small number of individuals about Sir Bobby Charlton in some of the concourses of Etihad Stadium during half time of yesterday’s Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion,” read the message from the Premier League champions via the Daily Star.

“The club condemns these chants in the strongest terms and apologises unreservedly to the family and friends of Sir Bobby, and to all those at Manchester United. On this day of all days, when the stadium stood to pay tribute to our own legend in Francis Lee, Manchester City supporters should understand and appreciate as keenly as anyone the need for respect in our game.

“Our security team are studying CCTV footage of the concourse areas. We are thankful to those who have already come forward to report this matter, and we continue to appeal for any information that can help us identify the individuals involved so that we can take the appropriate action to issue banning orders.”

The video of the disgusting chant can be seen below.