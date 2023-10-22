Video: Furious Erik ten Hag seen having a meltdown at a Manchester United player against Sheffield United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Fans couldn’t help but notice Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s having a meltdown on the touchlines in the dying moments of Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

United took the lead in the 28th minute through Scott McTominay who is in a fine goal scoring form. But Sheffield were back level just 6 minutes later as Oli Mcburnie scored from the spot.

The decisive moment came in the 78th minute when Diogo Dalot unleashed a stunning long-range strike, securing all three points for the Red Devils.

But it was Erik ten Hag’s animated presence on the sidelines that captivated everyone’s attention.

The Dutchman appeared visibly exasperated as he urged his team to preserve their lead, even appearing to confront a player, though the specific player remains unidentified.

 

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Douglas Luiz completes brace after smashing ball into the net vs West Ham
Video: “Bobby is in a box” – Man City fans sing vile chant about late Man United legend
Video: Aston Villa star scores for sixth home match in a row with powerful strike

The win against Sheffield United is the first time they have won back to back games in the Premier League this season. They are currently 8th in the league with 15 points.

More Stories Erik ten Hag

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.