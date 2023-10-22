Video: Furious Erik ten Hag seen having a meltdown at a Manchester United player against Sheffield United

Fans couldn’t help but notice Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s having a meltdown on the touchlines in the dying moments of Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

United took the lead in the 28th minute through Scott McTominay who is in a fine goal scoring form. But Sheffield were back level just 6 minutes later as Oli Mcburnie scored from the spot.

The decisive moment came in the 78th minute when Diogo Dalot unleashed a stunning long-range strike, securing all three points for the Red Devils.

But it was Erik ten Hag’s animated presence on the sidelines that captivated everyone’s attention.

The Dutchman appeared visibly exasperated as he urged his team to preserve their lead, even appearing to confront a player, though the specific player remains unidentified.

FANS couldn't help but notice Erik ten Hag's late meltdown in the dying embers of Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

The win against Sheffield United is the first time they have won back to back games in the Premier League this season. They are currently 8th in the league with 15 points.