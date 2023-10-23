Chelsea interested in surprise transfer raid on Arsenal to fix problem position

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a surprise potential transfer swoop for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to Ben Jacobs in his column for Simon Phillips Talks Chelsea.

The Gunners signed David Raya on loan from Brentford during the summer, and he now seems to be Mikel Arteta’s clear choice as number one, meaning a player like Ramsdale may well be unsettled as he’s surely good enough to be a starter elsewhere.

The 25-year-old will also surely be concerned about his England place, as he could fall out of favour with Gareth Southgate if he continues to warm the bench at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea also made a change in goal this summer, bringing in Robert Sanchez from Brighton, but it’s fair to say he’s not been too convincing so far.

Sanchez made an unfortunate error for Declan Rice’s goal for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge at the weekend, and it may be that Mauricio Pochettino would view Ramsdale as an upgrade.

Still, it remains to be seen if Arsenal would be willing to let a quality player like Ramsdale join a rival, while there’s also surely a chance that he’ll end up getting back into the team ahead of Raya at some point.