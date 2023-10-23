Manchester United summer signing being overlooked by teammates, says pundit

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is being overlooked by his teammates at the moment, according to pundit Ruud Gullit.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle manager believes Hojlund doesn’t seem to quite have the trust of his teammates just yet, as they’re often not passing to him enough or making the most of his abilities.

It’s been a bit of a slow start for Hojlund in the Premier League, even if the Denmark international has done well so far in the Champions League for Man Utd.

The 20-year-old joined the Red Devils during the summer, completing a big move from Atalanta, and one imagines it will still take him some time to fully settle at his new club, while he’s also still generally inexperienced and learning the game.

That could count against him for some time, with Gullit noting that Hojlund is still perhaps not fully trusted by those around him as he feels they’re simply not giving him the kind of chances he needs.

“I still think you have to get your striker on the scoresheet,” Gullit told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“Because if he gets on the scoresheet he gets confidence, then also the rest are looking for him all the time.

“They don’t look for him as much. And he’s in areas where you can have a look at him.

“You see too many players too eager to score themselves, they’re coming inside, they want to hit the target all the time.

“I played with [Marco] Van Basten, I always thought if I give it to him it’s a goal, if I hit it then it could be a goal. I’d rather give it to him because it’s a definite goal.

“You know strikers, they’re selfish, they need to score goals. If he’s happy in the team that makes a huge difference for the rest.”