West Ham United are reportedly ‘monitoring’ Jadon Sancho’s situation at Manchester United.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims the Hammers are the latest side to join the race to sign the English winger.

Sancho, 23, is unlikely to play for the Red Devils again after his public falling gout with Erik Ten Hag saw the winger accuse his manager of being disingenuous with his reasons for dropping him for the game against Arsenal last month.

The English attacker has not featured in a competitive game since, and irrespective of whether or not he opts to apologise to his manager, it seems Sancho’s days at Old Trafford are numbered.

Despite the player being keen on a return to former club Borussia Dortmund, these latest reports have credited David Moyes’ West Ham United with being in with a chance of signing the wantaway wide-man.

A potential transfer, be it loan or permanent, to another Premier League side will not be easy to negotiate, especially considering the player’s wages, which, according to Spotrac, see him earn around £250,000-per week.

During his two years with Manchester United, Sancho, who has up to four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to just 18 goals from 82 games in all competitions.