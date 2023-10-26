Newcastle United have begun sounding out January replacements for Sandro Tonali.

Banned for 10 months for illegal betting-related activity, Tonali, 23, will now miss the rest of the 2023-24 season, and some.

Consequently, after being signed for £55 million in the summer, Newcastle United must now work on bringing in a suitable replacement for the suspended Italian.

Although several names are already being linked with a switch to St. James’ Park, one player who appears top of Eddie Howe’s list is Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips.

Struggling for regular game time at the Etihad, Phillips, by his own recent admission, is desperate for more minutes as he seeks to be part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for next summer’s European Championship, and that could prompt a mid-season move.

And a switch to Newcastle United, albeit on loan due to financial fair play rules, would prove the perfect outcome for almost everyone involved.

According to a recent report from the Telegraph, while the Cityzens are open to parting ways with the England international, they’re unlikely to sanction a loan move when other clubs could consider making a permanent transfer offer.

The good news for Geordie fans is that the player himself is thought to want to make the move happen.

Of course, the final decision will be made by the club, but considering how desperate Phillips is to play, Pep Guardiola may feel morally obliged to honour his midfielder’s wishes.