Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has hinted he may opt to finish this season with Leicester City despite being heavily linked with at least two Premier League clubs.

The 25-year-old, who has recently been linked with a transfer to Premier League duo Liverpool and Fulham, has suggested his first priority is to help the Foxes win promotion back to England’s top flight.

Speaking in a post-match interview with Sky Sports after assisting Justin James, who scored the only goal of the game during the side’s win over Sunderland on Tuesday, Dewsbury-Hall made it clear he feels the side deserve to be back in the Premier League.

"Leicester are a Premier League club." Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall discusses his team's start to the Championship's season. ?? pic.twitter.com/XCF8J3dU1P — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 24, 2023

The box-to-box midfielder admitted he wants to prove his critics wrong this season after he was part of the side that were relegated to the Championship last time out.

Not only that, but the Shepshed-born playmaker, who is a self-confessed Leicester City fan, has insisted he will do all he can to help the club return to the league they famously dominated in 2016.