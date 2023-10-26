Video: Arsenal target scores again in European clash as hot streak continues

Ollie Watkins was on the scoresheet once again for Aston Villa on Thursday night as the Birmingham club defeated AZ Alkmaar 4-1.

The England international is in red-hot form and followed up his goal at the weekend against West Ham with another against AZ.

Watkins is a target for several clubs ahead of the January transfer window with Arsenal and Chelsea two clubs reportedly after the 27-year-old.

A move could cost around £75m and this current patch of form will only force that figure to rise further.

The Gunners are in need of a proper number nine and only time will tell if that will be the Villa star.