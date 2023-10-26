Video: Arsenal target scores again in European clash as hot streak continues

Ollie Watkins was on the scoresheet once again for Aston Villa on Thursday night as the Birmingham club defeated AZ Alkmaar 4-1.
The England international is in red-hot form and followed up his goal at the weekend against West Ham with another against AZ.
Watkins is a target for several clubs ahead of the January transfer window with Arsenal and Chelsea two clubs reportedly after the 27-year-old.
A move could cost around £75m and this current patch of form will only force that figure to rise further.
The Gunners are in need of a proper number nine and only time will tell if that will be the Villa star.
Ollie Watkins finds himself on the scoresheet once again this season ?
Aston Villa are flying!#UECL pic.twitter.com/zaxY1rQT4P
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 26, 2023
If really Arsenal are in need of a striker Watkins Is not exactly who they need they must look for a world class striker an upgrade to Gabriel Jesus a tall striker who can compete up ball a complete striker Eddie Nketiah,Olie Watkins and Gabriel Jesus are all in the height brackets both victor Osimhen so Arsenal will cool down and search for a better striker who can play along side with Gabriel Jesus outside Ivan Tony who among these strikers have scored 20 goals before? if Arteta need striker he should look for that Guenean and the Nigeria strikers that are making waves in the Bundesliga in Germany those strikers are the latest right now not every time we are talking of strikers the best economic is to go for exactly for what you need.