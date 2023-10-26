Video: Italian authorities confirm Sandro Tonali’s 10 month ban from football

Though it won’t have come as any surprise to either club or player, news that Sandro Tonali has been banned from football for 10 months will still hit hard.

The Italian’s apparent gambling addiction saw him place bets illegally and only his co-operation with the Italian authorities has seen his ban reduced to such an extent as to ensure he could be back playing for Newcastle at the start of next season.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal eyeing La Liga duo, with 23-year-old their priority transfer target after initial talks earlier this year Gary Neville’s indifferent response to Andre Onana question Jadon Sancho reaches new Man United low with lunchtime punishment

Eddie Howe had him in the squad for their Champions League defeat against Borussia Dortmund, but that’ll be his last hurrah until next August.

BREAKING: Sandro Tonali will be banned from football for 10 months after breaching betting rules in Italy ?pic.twitter.com/D5LumAoMZY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News