At the end of the current season, the ‘Special One’ Jose Mourinho is expected to call time on his stint at Italian giants Roma.

The Portuguese’s contract is up at the end of the 2023/24 Serie A campaign, and he’s unlikely to renew, particularly as he’s finding it more difficult this season to get a tune out of his Giallorossi players.

Indeed, TeamTalk suggest he will definitely leave the club next summer.

At present, the club find themselves in seventh position in the Italian top-flight, already a whopping eight points behind leaders, Inter Milan.

A new challenge clearly awaits with a move back to the Premier League a distinct possibility.

Back in March, LaRoma24 detailed a remarkable offer that West Ham apparently made to Mourinho, who was left flattered by the approach but turned it down because his focus remained on Roma.

Now that situation has clearly changed, and with the Hammers actively looking for a replacement for Moyes according to Football Insider, it could be an opportune moment for Mourinho to continue his love affair with the English top-flight and in a city he knows well.

More Stories / Latest News VIDEO: Leeds winger Dan James shows frustration as Bamford missed the penalty Video: Mohamed Salah scores top class last-minute goal as Liverpool hammer Toulouse Video: Darwin Nunez’s miss of the season contender before Gravenberch scores fourth for Liverpool

Certainly, if West Ham want to continue on an upward trajectory and not allow their Europa Conference League title win to become another ‘once in a lifetime’ experience, then a move for the Special One makes perfect sense.

Funds will clearly need to be invested into the team in order for Mourinho to be assuaged by the project, but as the club showed in the past transfer window, money will be made available for the right players.