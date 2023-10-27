Video: Tottenham survive late scare after Ayew pulls goal back for Crystal Palace

Tottenham have increased their lead at the top of the Premier League after coming through a late scare to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1.

All the goals came in the second half with an own goal from Joel Ward at the start of the half giving Tottenham control of the match.

Son Heung-min doubled that lead 13 minutes later but there was a nervy end to the match as Jordan Ayew scored a great goal in injury time.

That goal can be seen below but Spurs held on to increase their lead at the top of the league to five points.