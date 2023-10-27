Video: Tottenham survive late scare after Ayew pulls goal back for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC Tottenham FC
Tottenham have increased their lead at the top of the Premier League after coming through a late scare to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1.

All the goals came in the second half with an own goal from Joel Ward at the start of the half giving Tottenham control of the match.

Son Heung-min doubled that lead 13 minutes later but there was a nervy end to the match as Jordan Ayew scored a great goal in injury time.

That goal can be seen below but Spurs held on to increase their lead at the top of the league to five points.

