Although West Ham have gone a little off the boil in the last couple of games, David Moyes’ side have still enjoyed a reasonable start to their 2023/24 campaign.

The Hammers go into their weekend match against Everton in ninth position, however, they’re only six points away from fourth.

If European football is again the aim for next season, staying in touch with the teams at the top of the table is a must.

For that, Moyes knows that he needs players he can rely on to dig deep in every match and go to war if he needs them too.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester derby poses issue for Erik ten Hag after admittance of United’s shortcomings Multi-million pound Newcastle deal given the thumbs up by Premier League bosses Video: Shearer would take £65m-rated Arsenal hit-man at Newcastle

There’s certainly never been a problem with Tomas Soucek’s commitment to the cause, and that’s perhaps why he’s already, apparently, signed a new deal with the east Londoners.

According to talkSPORT, he’s put pen to paper and everything is agreed, however, the club just haven’t made an official announcement at this stage.

That’s a highly unusual move in this day and age as clubs and their social media departments appear to have a huge fanfare when contracts are signed.

West Ham undoubtedly have their reasons for keeping things quiet, though nothing should be read into it, particularly as Soucek remains with the club for the foreseeable future now.