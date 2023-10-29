Erik ten Hag claims his side are ‘on the up’ despite derby loss

Erik ten Hag believes that his side is going in the right direction despite their home defeat to Manchester City.

Currently sitting eighth in the league table, the Red Devils have had a torrid start to the season and have now lost five games.

Although they were not expected to get a result against the treble winners, the manner in which they lost was telling.

After conceding in the first half, Manchester United failed to create any real opportunity after the break with their city rivals dominating the ball.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag claimed that his side performed ‘very well’.

“When you see the first half it is toe-to-toe and just the penalty changes the game, but even then we could have returned in the game with the shot of Scott McTominay just before half-time.” he said via the Guardian.

“For chances it was very toe-to-toe and also in the previous games against them in the FA Cup final and January it was very close. So the probability that we could win was there in all the games.

“The start was difficult but we are on the way up. I am sure when we have some injured players coming back then our side will be stronger. We have to be patient.”