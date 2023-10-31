Erik ten Hag recruitment may save his job

Speaking on The Athletic Podcast, Adam Crafton has said that Erik ten Hag leading recruitment might actually be what saves his job at United.

Crafton has suggested that the fact Ten Hag has led United’s recruitment, could ironically be his saving grace, as the team is now heavily built towards him as a manager.

Many have criticised Ten Hag’s recruitment, with many of his signings being deemed failures, however the fact they are signed for his style of football could actually be what saves him his job.

Some of these signings include Andre Onana, Antony, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.

Manchester United currently sit 8th in the Premier League on 15 points, with five wins and five losses in their opening 10 games.

However their recent 3-0 loss to rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford is the big talking point, and the reason many are wondering if Ten Hag’s job is safe.

United face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 next, before travelling to Fulham at the weekend for their next Premier League fixture.

